‘It’s still possible to shop on a tight budget.’ Woman Shows How She Spends $35 For An Entire Week Of Meals From Dollar General
by Matthew Gilligan
Shopping on a budget can be tricky and a lot of folks can use all the advice they can get in that department.
And that’s why we think you will want to pay close attention to the TikTok video you’re about to see.
It comes to us from a woman named Rebecca who specializes in videos focused on shopping at Dollar General stores to make meals.
This time around, Rebecca’s video showed viewers how she created a week’s worth of meals for herself from Dollar Tree for only $35.
Rebecca took viewers around the store and chose items for her weekly meal plan and said, “I try to keep in mind that not everyone who’s on a budget necessarily has hours on end to spend in the kitchen cooking food.
Rebecca added, “I don’t like calling these videos a ‘challenge,’ because someone out there only has $35 a week to spend on groceries, and this is geared to help those individuals. So I feel like calling it a ‘challenge’ sometimes makes a game out of someone’s lifestyle.”
She also showed her shopping list for the week.
Check out the video and see what you think.
A lot of what you find at dollar stores are pretty basic staples, and there’s nothing wrong with eating simple.
Save some money and try it out!