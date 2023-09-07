He Didn’t Go To His Sister’s Child-Free Wedding Because He Has Three Young Kids, But She Says He’s Being Selfish. Who’s Right?
by Justin Gardner
There’s been a trend recently towards “child free” weddings, and it does makes sense. After all, who wants a kid who doesn’t care at all about what’s going pitching a fit and interrupting the ceremony?
Ain’t nobody got time for that!
But if you do have kids… and you get invited to an event like this… you might be justified in being annoyed.
Let’s take a look at this situation between a brother and sister that got tense over the children…
AITA for not going to my sister’s childfree wedding?
“I don’t want to ruin our relationship by doing this, and I don’t want her to be upset over it, but I also don’t think I’m being such TA.
My (30sM) sister (30sF) is having her wedding at the tail-end of October, and she has decided, understandably, that she doesn’t want any children to be at the wedding, which is perfectly fine.
This, however, means that I won’t be attending.
I have three young children, 7M, 5F, 3M. As you can imagine, it’s hard to find a babysitter for them on a normal day, and even if I only went to the reception, it’d be hard to find someone to watch them for such a long time.
Plus, I don’t want to leave the kids. I would have to buy a tux and drive over three hours to get to the venue, and it just isn’t worth it. As you can imagine considering that I’m posting here, my sister is angry because of it.
She thinks I’m being selfish and just using the kids as an excuse not to go, we did get into a big fight about it and we’re both angry about it now.”
Now let’s see how Reddit users responded to this story.
Verdict? NTA.
Maybe the sister should have done more?
But this person doesn’t think he is blameless.
And hey… if you make rules that keep people away… you can’t be angry about that.
If you make silly rules, get ready for silly prizes.
Real talk.