‘They don’t own the street.’ Oblivious Couple Calls Cops On Guy For Parking On A Public Street
by Laura Lynott
We all know we don’t own the public road, right? Well, it appears this couple ain’t so sure, telling a guy to stop parking outside their house.
A guy in Santa Clarita in California, was just going about his day, parking up and visiting his friend.
But his day got a lot more complex, when he got back to his car and found a homeowner had written him a rather nasty note and left it on his windscreen.
The guy told his followers on TikTok, “So, I came to my car and saw this letter on my car. I’m parked at my homeboy’s crib. And I get this letter: ‘Please do not park in front of our home.'”
The guy continued: “So, I went and knocked on the door and asked why, it’s a public street. And (a woman) said she owns this parking spot.”
At that moment and like a scene from a bad comedy – the woman came out of her house to confront the man.
She says loudly, “This guy right here is on my property,” as she holds up a phone to him!
She’s also videoing him! Could this be a TikTok off?!
“I don’t know who this guy is but he needs to leave,” she says, still holding her phone up to film the guy.
The woman asks, while still holding the phone: “Will you leave my property?”
The man responds, still holding his phone: “I’m not on your property.”
Indeed he’s on the sidewalk. It’s public too!
Then there were two!
She walks back into her house asking what the sidewalk guy is laughing at. And then a man joins the woman and now there’s double trouble!
He agrees with the woman – that the parking space is their property – the parking space on the actual road.
The parking guy ends his post with “Beautiful couple,” as they walk back into the house.
Honestly, sometimes we wish folk could just get along!
Here’s the full clip here:
@eatitcurly
Another Karen and Ken! Ig:bosshaas #fyp #karen #karensgoingwild #karensoftiktok #karensalert #karenandken #santaclarita #parkingwars #doyourthingtiktok #repost
Here’s what people thought of the parking row:
Some would look for stone cold revenge by parking there non stop!
Volunteers to park there all the time. We don’t encourage this. Perhaps keep the peace and don’t park there! I mean….
But more folks want to seek revenge on the parking row couple. We hope they get on better with their neighbours…
I’m in for Thursdays! lol
These two were made for each other.