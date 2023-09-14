‘One of my favorite tricks to pull.’ A Customer Service Worker Shut Off Her Computer So She Didn’t Have To Deal With A Rude Caller
by Matthew Gilligan
As someone who used to work in a call center when I was younger, I feel this story deep in my bones…and it brings back some traumatic memories.
A woman who works as a customer service agent answering calls from people shared a video on TikTok where she showed viewers how she figured out a sneaky way to cut off customers she doesn’t want to deal with while she’s working.
And it all revolves around “accidentally” cutting her computer’s power supply.
The text overlay reads, “When the customer getting on your last nerves.”
The woman’s foot slowly glides toward a power supply located near her on the floor and then…
BAM!
Her foot hits a switch and she acts like she’s shocked by what happened.
The woman said, “Darn, my computer turned off” as she acted clueless about what went down.
Her caption says that it’s “one of my favorite tricks to pull.”
Not bad!
Take a look at her video.
@nikkabesnappin
One of my favorite tricks to pull 👌🏽😂😂 IYKYK! #fyp #foryou #foryoupage
I think I’ve talked to this woman on the phone before. 😉