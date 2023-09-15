September 15, 2023 at 5:25 am

‘Sad, but true.’ A Teacher Said She Works As A Barista at Starbucks to Make Ends Meet And People Can Relate

by Matthew Gilligan

Source: TikTok/@yuseli_xoxo

There’s no disputing this fact: teachers don’t get paid early enough and it’s total BS.

I think we can all agree on that, right?

And a lot of educators have to work second jobs to be able to pay their bills and have some extra money, which is also total BS.

A teacher’s viral video on TikTok got people talking after she said she has to work a second job on the weekends to make ends meet.

Source: TikTok/@yuseli_xoxo

The text overlay on the video reads, “POV: You’re a 23-year-old 1st grade teacher and a Starbucks barista on the weekends.”

Source: TikTok/@yuseli_xoxo

And if you talk to teachers out there, it sounds like a bunch of them have side gigs to supplement their income.

Source: TikTok/@yuseli_xoxo

Take a look at her video.

@yuseli_xoxo

Living double lifes 🍎☕️#teachersoftiktok #teacherinher20s #1stgradeteacher #starbucksbarista #doublelife

♬ Original Sound – Unknown

And here’s what people had to say.

One TikTok user said what we’re all thinking.

Source: TikTok/@yuseli_xoxo

This person said a teacher of theirs also works a side job.

Source: TikTok/@yuseli_xoxo

And this individual talked about their side gig.

Source: TikTok/@yuseli_xoxo

Does everybody have a side hustle these days?

Wild.

Add TwistedSifter to your Google News:

Categories: STORIES
Tags: · , , , , , , , , ,

Copyright © 2023 · All Rights Reserved · TwistedSifter

Powered by WordPress VIP · RSS Feed · Log in

The Sifter