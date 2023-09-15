‘Sad, but true.’ A Teacher Said She Works As A Barista at Starbucks to Make Ends Meet And People Can Relate
by Matthew Gilligan
There’s no disputing this fact: teachers don’t get paid early enough and it’s total BS.
I think we can all agree on that, right?
And a lot of educators have to work second jobs to be able to pay their bills and have some extra money, which is also total BS.
A teacher’s viral video on TikTok got people talking after she said she has to work a second job on the weekends to make ends meet.
The text overlay on the video reads, “POV: You’re a 23-year-old 1st grade teacher and a Starbucks barista on the weekends.”
And if you talk to teachers out there, it sounds like a bunch of them have side gigs to supplement their income.
Take a look at her video.
@yuseli_xoxo
Living double lifes 🍎☕️#teachersoftiktok #teacherinher20s #1stgradeteacher #starbucksbarista #doublelife
And here’s what people had to say.
Does everybody have a side hustle these days?
Wild.