‘Don’t pick up work calls outside of working hours.’ Should This Guy Have to Cover A Shift When A Coworker Called Out, Even After He Just Worked A Double?
by Laura Lynott
The following TikToker is really bummed because his bosses moved him to a 3-11 shift and he was happy with getting a lie-in and having leisure time during the day… until…
He was awoken one day recently at 6.51am by his bosses’ boss, when he was in a “dead sleep”.
The worker was asked if he could come in and cover the early shift as someone had “called out.”
And the real PROBLEM was…
The first shift started at 7am! And he’d already covered two double shifts overnight that week because someone had called out.
“I think I earned myself a little bit of reprieve,” he tells his followers.
The guy says he was trying to explain to the boss that: “Unless he wants me to take a DeLOrean to work” there was NO WAY he was going to make it for 7am.
He’s highlighted an important fact with his story – that there needs to be more “Liveable jobs,” and bosses often aren’t promoted for their smarts!!!
Watch the full video here:
@socialist_mac_miller
#socialism #communism #capitalism #fyp #foryou #minimumwage #jobs #worker #workersrights #laborrights #strike
Here’s what y’all thought:
This is solid advice!!! Leave work where work NEEDS to be!
More folks who feel you need to put that phone down on ‘Hello!’.
And this is the best comment! Ask the boss to cover! We’re betting they won’t.
I really feel for this guy. Ugh.
Categories: STORIES
Tags: · business, employment, money jobs, outrage, tiktok, top, video, viral