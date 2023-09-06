‘They both cited that my home was unsafe.’ Is Grandma Wrong For Refusing To Babysit After A Divorce?
People everywhere rely on their parents for free childcare. We trust them and everyone knows that not only are babysitters not cheap, you never truly know what you’re going to get.
That wasn’t the case for OP’s son and daughter-in-law, though, as they did not like her to babysit because they say her house is not safe.
As a side note, the child is not biologically her son’s, but he did not find out this was the case until she was 4, his name was already on the birth certificate, etc.
I was told to come here. My son was married to Emma. They got married and had a kid, apparently he had doubts about if he was the father and got a dna test. He was not but has been in the kids life for 4 years and his name is on the birth certificate so he is legally responsible and he still loves the kid.
Now my issue is that before they divorced I was never allowed near the grandkid. I ask to babysit but they both cited that my home was unsafe and they do not trust me with a baby, even if I raised four kids.
They wouldn’t even bring the kid to family events like Christmas.
The reason, according to OP, that her house isn’t “safe” (according to them) is because she has horses. She babysits her other grandkids without incident, and him “looking down on her” has caused tension within the family.
—— the reason he claimed my house was unsafe was the horses, this is in two other comments. Nothing about my house has changed. Everything is locked if it is dangerous. I’ve watched my other grandkid and their has been zero issues.
They did this with all of his siblings. I know I am more country then them but it hurt a lot. My other kids relationship with him is strained because they believe he is looking down on them after he got a city job.
Now that he is divorced he’s asking her to babysit (because he needs help), but OP’s feelings are hurt so she refused, saying she wasn’t good enough before and the kiddo isn’t even her grandkid anyway.
Now after the divorce he has the kid almost 50 percent of the time and he keeps asking me to babysit. I told him straight up that I will not babysit the kid since she not my grandkid and you made it clear I wasn’t good enough to babysit when you thought she was your kid.
Huge argument and he thinks I am awful. I just think he wants someone to parent due to not being able to rely on his ex wife anymore.
Is she being a jerk? Should she jump at the opportunity?
Let’s hear what Reddit has to say!
I definitely think there’s more going on here.
But I don’t think the son should expect free babysitting anytime soon.