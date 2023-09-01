She Waited Three Hours And Apple Didn’t Fix Her AirPods Or Get A Replacement, So She Took Matters Into Her Own Hands
by Matthew Gilligan
A trip to the Apple Store can either be wonderful or totally infuriating.
And a woman named Sophie posted a video to TikTok where she talked about her experience at a store in New York.
Sophie said, “One thing about me is if you can’t tell by my aesthetic and my demeanor, I’ve never been told no in my f**king life. So with that being said, I just got done spending 3 hours at the Apple Store because Apple sold me a pair of faulty AirPods.”
Sophie explained the situation and said, “It was determined by the diagnostic test that the AirPods were having a manufacturing issue and that it was not user error. And they were like, but, just kidding, we can’t replace them.”
Sophie said she told the Apple Store worker that she knew it wasn’t his fault but that she was going to start yelling until she got what she wanted.
She said, “Plain and simple. I didn’t feel like anyone was taking me seriously. But anyway, so my new AirPods come in 3 days.”
Doesn’t she sound delightful?!?!
Check out her video and see what you think.
Here’s what people had to say about her experience.
I mean… I’d never do this, but good for her.
I think.
Not sure.