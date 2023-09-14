‘They were taking advantage of me.’ A Waitress Had To Bartend, Serve, and Work To-Go In A Restaurant All by Herself… So She Quit

I understand that places get shorthanded from time to time, but this is total BS.

A woman named Tina posted a video on TikTok where she explained why she quit her job of seven years…and it wasn’t pretty.

The video showed Tina on a day at work where she had to bartend, wait tables, and take care of to-go orders at a bar/restaurant…ALL BY HERSELF.

Tina said, “I quit my job of almost 7 years.”

The video showed that the restaurant was busy, so this was obviously no easy task for Tina to handle by herself.

Tina said, “I literally have every single person in this whole dining room. All these people.”

The text overlay on the video reads, “no one helps, they even sent the servers home. why?????”

We’re all asking that question!

Check out the video.

And here’s what folks had to say about it.

One individual said they were proud of her for quitting.

Another person quit their waitressing job on the spot.

And this TikTokker knows all about this.

Good for her!