‘This girl is going places!’ A Dad Gave His 10-Year-Old Daughter A Credit Lesson On Vacation

by Matthew Gilligan

It’s never too early to learn about finances, right?

And a dad who was seen giving his 10-year-old daughter a lesson about credit in a TikTok video definitely feels that way.

The video shows the dad and his daughter on vacation in Florida and Pops decided to teach his daughter a little bit about the ways of the world.

The man said to his daughter, “If you don’t have good credit, they won’t loan you the money.”

To which the young girl responded, “How do you get a good credit?”

The dad then said, “You have to pay everything every month without being late.”

And then the daughter stunned everyone by replying, “Oh, f**k that.”

She seems pretty bright, don’t you think?

Take a look at the video.

And here’s how people responded.

One person thinks the future looks bright for this kid.

Another viewer made an excellent point.

And one individual offered some advice about how to get rich.

Knowledge is power!

