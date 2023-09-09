September 9, 2023 at 8:16 am

‘This is so real.’ A Server Shares Hilarious Skit Making Fun Of Customers Who Are Way Too Demanding

by Matthew Gilligan

One of the big trends on TikTok has to be workers talking their biggest pet peeves on the job.

And here’s another for you to chew on!

A woman named Madison posted a skit on the social media platform where she and her co-workers acted out something that drives them nuts: when customers request to sit at a specific booth.

The workers also let viewers know that customers walking by the hostess stand to seat themselves is a big no-no.

Also, according to this video, don’t make jokes about the servers paying for your meal AND don’t try to pay before a server actually gives you the check.

Are we clear on all of that?

Let’s take a look at the video.

@madisonpstigall

Pet peeves of working in a restaurant pt1🤣 #fyp #resturant #retail #waitressproblems #hostess #hostessproblems #resturantproblems #petpeeves #funny

♬ original sound – Madison Stigall

Here’s what people had to say about it.

This person shared what really drives them nuts.

Another viewer said they can relate to this.

And this TikTokker shared a big pet peeve for them while they’re working.

Be kind to your servers, fam.

They’re doing their best.

