‘This is the future everywhere.’ A Walmart Customer Filmed Two Heavily Armed Police Officers Preventing Theft From Self Checkout
by Matthew Gilligan
So this is what it’s come to, huh?
American stores like Walmart now need to hire armed guards with assault rifles to protect the assets of the company.
That doesn’t sound good!
A TikTokker named Sergio posted a video on TikTok that showed several police officers armed with assault rifles at the exit of a Walmart store, presumably to deter shoplifters.
The text overlay in Sergio’s video reads, “Keep stealing at self-checkout if you want to.”
The song playing over the video is “Bad Boys” by Inner Circle, which you probably recognize from the TV show Cops.
How appropriate…
Let’s take a look at the video.
Now check out what folks had to say about this.
One person made a very sarcastic comment.
And somebody thinks this is just how it’s gonna be…
And one viewer said Walmart needs to hire cashiers to deal with this.
Yeah, I really wish they’d just bring the cashiers back.