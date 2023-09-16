September 16, 2023 at 5:41 pm

‘Three meals a day? What am I, a millionaire?’ A Woman Talked About The Things She’s Given Up Because The Cost Of Living Has Increased

by Matthew Gilligan

Source: TikTok/@allyssaablon01

Here we go again…

It seems like all of us are being bombarded lately with a steady stream of stories from folks about how inflation has cramped their lifestyle because the price of just about everything has gone up.

And here’s a story from Australia for you to chew on so you can see how things are going Down Under.

A woman named Alyssa who lives in Brisbane, Australia posted a TikTok video and talked to viewers about the things she’s given us because of price increases.

And she said that the number one thing she’s given up due to inflation is her daily lunch.

Source: TikTok/@allyssaablon01

In her video, she said, “Three meals a day? What am I, a millionaire?”

She also added, “Fresh anything. I have frozen berries, tinned fruit, frozen vegetables, frozen meat, and fish. Fresh food? Insane.”

Source: TikTok/@allyssaablon01

The woman also said that she can no longer afford her prescription medications and that she’s “also starting to figure out how I learned to live in the world now that I know that I’m autistic, and then I have all the sensory needs and other ****. But I can’t afford that anymore.”

She ended the video by saying, “The last thing I’ve had to give up is … hope.”

Source: TikTok/@allyssaablon01

Here’s her video.

@allyssaablon01

#stitch with @AussiePsychStudent #costoflivingcrisis #australia #costofliving #disabledtok #chronicillness #disabilityawareness #disabledtiktoker #spoonie #chronicallyill #dysautonomia #mecfs #chronicpain #chronicfatigue #neurodivergent #neurospicy #autisticcreator #brisbane

♬ original sound – Allyssa Ablon

And here’s how people responded.

This person said what they’ve cut back on.

Source: TikTok/@allyssaablon01

Another individual seems like they’re at the end of their rope.

Source: TikTok/@allyssaablon01

And one viewer is giving up a lot for her kids.

Source: TikTok/@allyssaablon01

This is just another sad sign of the times, I suppose.

Add TwistedSifter to your Google News:

Categories: STORIES
Tags: · , , , , , , , , ,

Copyright © 2023 · All Rights Reserved · TwistedSifter

Powered by WordPress VIP · RSS Feed · Log in

The Sifter