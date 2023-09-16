‘Three meals a day? What am I, a millionaire?’ A Woman Talked About The Things She’s Given Up Because The Cost Of Living Has Increased
by Matthew Gilligan
Here we go again…
It seems like all of us are being bombarded lately with a steady stream of stories from folks about how inflation has cramped their lifestyle because the price of just about everything has gone up.
And here’s a story from Australia for you to chew on so you can see how things are going Down Under.
A woman named Alyssa who lives in Brisbane, Australia posted a TikTok video and talked to viewers about the things she’s given us because of price increases.
And she said that the number one thing she’s given up due to inflation is her daily lunch.
In her video, she said, “Three meals a day? What am I, a millionaire?”
She also added, “Fresh anything. I have frozen berries, tinned fruit, frozen vegetables, frozen meat, and fish. Fresh food? Insane.”
The woman also said that she can no longer afford her prescription medications and that she’s “also starting to figure out how I learned to live in the world now that I know that I’m autistic, and then I have all the sensory needs and other ****. But I can’t afford that anymore.”
She ended the video by saying, “The last thing I’ve had to give up is … hope.”
Here’s her video.
