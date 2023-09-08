‘You can’t just make your own rules.’ 7-Eleven Customer Tried to Fill Up A 5-Gallon Bucket With Slurpee And Got Shut Down
by Matthew Gilligan
I guess this fella must have been thirsty, huh?
A viral TikTok video showed a 7-Eleven customer trying to fill up a 5-liter bucket from Home Depot with Slurpee…and it didn’t go so well.
The customer had a row of cups lined up to gather Slurpee to dump into the bucket that had some kind of straw and tube rigged up.
The 7-Eleven employee told the man he couldn’t do that and the guy told him that he was going to pay for all of it and he was figuring out how many cups it would take to fill up the bucket.
The man continued to tell the employee that he was keeping track of all the cups and that he’d pay the full amount.
Someone behind the camera said, “Dude, It doesn’t make sense to use 100 cups in a bucket.”
The customer then responded, “Man, f**k you! I’m putting ’em in here because this is the way I like to do it.”
Take a look at the video.
@dotzshow
Slurpee Bucket Full Clip pt 2 #dotzshow #vankarma #slurpee
And here’s how people responded.
One person said this worker shouldn’t be turning this guy down.
Another individual said you’re not allowed to make up your own rules.
And this TikTok user said this could have been figured out if this guy would have talked to the employee.
What on earth was this guy thinking?
He’s got some stones, that’s for sure!