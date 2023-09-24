‘You’re a literal saint for this.’ A Woman Talked About What Happened When She Witnessed A Hit And Run
by Matthew Gilligan
Not cool, man…not cool.
A woman named Jesse Lynn posted a video on TikTok about her experience witnessing a hit-and-run crash on a parked car on a street she was walking on with her three-year-old daughter.
Jesse Lynn played the role of Good Samaritan and called the police after witnessing an Amazon truck hit an Audi and drive away.
She said, “If you live in New York City and you drive an Audi and the last part of your license plate is ‘daddy,’ unfortunately I just saw a hit-and-run of your car.”
Jesse Lynn showed viewers the damage to the Audi, and it wasn’t pretty.
She said she called the police and she eventually got through to them, but they still hadn’t showed up.
She said, “I hate to be the bearer of bad news. But on the plus side, you had me watching on the street and I got a photo.”
She told the car owner to get in touch with her through her DMs if they saw her video.
Let’s see what she had to say in her video.
In a follow-up video, she replied to a viewer who asked her why she didn’t leave a note and really put them in their place!
Check out what she said.
And here’s how people responded.
I hope if any of us are confronted with a situation like this, we could all be like this woman.