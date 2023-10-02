A Self-Defense Trainer Shared Tips To Protect Yourself From The Dangers Of Fake Delivery Drivers
by Matthew Gilligan
There are all kinds of scammers out there these days, so it’s best to always be aware of your surroundings and to keep an eye on what’s going on.
And that goes for not only the streets but even in your own home.
A self-defense trainer named John shared a TikTok video and talked to viewers about how they can protect themselves and their families against fake delivery drivers who are posing as employees of different companies.
John’s video showed a compilation of news clips about stories of fake delivery drivers taking advantage of and robbing unsuspecting people.
These drivers posed as employees of FedEx, Amazon, and other big companies.
John said that you should install security cameras inside and outside your home.
He said, “You can see everything without opening your door.”
John said that people who don’t have cameras on their property should never open their door for strangers and he said, “[Let] your presence be known, so that way they don’t think the house is empty and they can just bust in and steal everything.”
John said that training in self-defense is another way for people to protect themselves in case something bad happens.
Take a look at his video.
Here’s how people responded.
One viewer said you have to get alerts and watch the tracking.
Another individual shared how they know when a delivery is legit.
And this TikTok user doesn’t even get packages delivered to their house anymore.
These are really good tips.
Be safe out there!
