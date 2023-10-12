‘Don’t get left holding the bag.’ Insurance Agent Warns About How Much You Could Actually Get Charged In A Car Accident With The Wrong Coverage
Car insurance can be incredibly confusing when you’re shopping around for policies.
Which one do I get? What’s the best option? Do I need all this extra stuff?
A TikTok user named Thomas who works for Alfa Insurance posted a video and told viewers that there’s one thing he thinks people shouldn’t skip when they buy car insurance: the bodily injury limit on their policy.
Thomas talked about what companies cover in regard to bodily injury limits and property damage.
He said, “Please stop scrolling and watch this video. Save yourself some trouble and check your car insurance for what I’m about to show you, okay, this could really save your life one day.”
Thomas showed viewers a sample policy with $25,000/$50,000 listed as the bodily injury limit.
He explained, “The most they’re gonna pay is $25,000 per person, not to exceed $50,000, for the accident and property damage. That’s the most they’re gonna pay for whatever vehicle that you damage or whatever you hit.”
Thomas said that these limits are low and you could be liable for the difference if the costs of an accident went higher than those numbers.
He told viewers that they should call their insurance companies to get higher limits on the policy for their car and suggested policies like $50,000/$100,000 or $250,000/$500,000.
Thomas added, “A lot of times people are riding around with $25,000 not even knowing. You could bump it up to 50,000 or 100,000. It might only be $10 to $15 a month more. Y’all please check your stuff and don’t get screwed one day and be left holding the bag.”
Whatever the case may be, it’s always important to pay attention to the details when tens of thousands of dollars on the line.
Usually it only takes an hour to make sure you’re aware of the finer points, so spend the time learning so you don’t lose out later.