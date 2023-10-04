October 4, 2023 at 10:47 am

‘Eating out is expensive enough without being scammed.’ A Texas Roadhouse Customer Poured A Whole Bowl of Chili Into A Small Cup And Found Out It’s The Same Amount

by Matthew Gilligan

I’ve long suspected that the difference between a cup and a bowl of soup or chili really isn’t much different in size, despite the price difference.

And it turns out my suspicions were correct!

A woman named Ruby posted a video on TikTok and put Texas Roadhouse on blast for the sizes of their cups and bowls for chili.

And, you guessed it, the same amount of chili fills up both the cup and the bowl, despite the $3.99 and $5.99 respective price tags.

Ruby’s text overlay reads, “Texas Roadhouse Scam.”

Ruby poured the chili from her bowl into an empty cup and it fit like a glove.

How woulda thunk it?!?!

Someone with her at the table said, “The bowl of chili is the same as the cup of chili.”

And Ruby can be heard saying, “I knew it was.”

The caption to her video reads, “Eating out is expensive enough as it is without being scammed by everyone! Texas Roadhouse do better! I started to pour it and then decided to record.”

Check out the video and see what you think.

Eating out is expensive enough as it is without being scammed by everyone! #texasroadhouse #scams #theft #restaurant @Texas Roadhouse do better! I started to pour it and then decided to record.

Let’s see what people thought about this.

One viewer said this happens at all restaurants.

Another individual said drinks are the same.

And one TikTokker said she needs to make more videos like this.

It is pretty crazy that these are virtually the same size.

Just goes to show that just because it’s bigger doesn’t mean it’s better.

The Sifter