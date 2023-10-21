October 21, 2023 at 6:51 am

‘Go go gadget fork!’ Woman Uses An Extendable Fork To Play A Prank On Her Friend At Dinner

by Matthew Gilligan

Source: TikTok/@ninaeitz123

I’m gonna go ahead and assume that every single person out there is going to want to buy one of these contraptions after they see this video.

A woman named Nina was out to dinner with some friends when she decided to pull a devilish prank and use a looooooooong fork to steal some pasta from someone else’s plate.

Nina said, “Let me just have a little bite of this” as she took some food from her friend’s dish.

Source: TikTok/@ninaeitz123

The man who had his food stolen was surprised by what was going on and asked, “What the **** is this?”

Source: TikTok/@ninaeitz123

Nina kept up the act and got the pasta all the way to her side of the table while laughing the whole time.

And, wouldn’t you know it, the whole table erupted in laughs!

Source: TikTok/@ninaeitz123

Check out the video and see what you think.

@ninaeitz123

When in Venice. #italy #italyale #fork #cuisine #italythingstodo #thingstodoinitaly #italianfood #food #veniceitaly #strangerdanger @NINA B @user8196186842892

♬ original sound – Nina Seitz

Here’s what people had to say.

One person wants one of these contraptions.

Source: TikTok/@ninaeitz123

Another TikTokker thought this was hilarious.

Source: TikTok/@ninaeitz123

And another viewer just can’t stop laughing!

Source: TikTok/@ninaeitz123

I think I need one of these in my arsenal!

What a great party trick!

