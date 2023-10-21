‘Go go gadget fork!’ Woman Uses An Extendable Fork To Play A Prank On Her Friend At Dinner
by Matthew Gilligan
I’m gonna go ahead and assume that every single person out there is going to want to buy one of these contraptions after they see this video.
A woman named Nina was out to dinner with some friends when she decided to pull a devilish prank and use a looooooooong fork to steal some pasta from someone else’s plate.
Nina said, “Let me just have a little bite of this” as she took some food from her friend’s dish.
The man who had his food stolen was surprised by what was going on and asked, “What the **** is this?”
Nina kept up the act and got the pasta all the way to her side of the table while laughing the whole time.
And, wouldn’t you know it, the whole table erupted in laughs!
Check out the video and see what you think.
@ninaeitz123
When in Venice. #italy #italyale #fork #cuisine #italythingstodo #thingstodoinitaly #italianfood #food #veniceitaly #strangerdanger @NINA B @user8196186842892
Here’s what people had to say.
One person wants one of these contraptions.
Another TikTokker thought this was hilarious.
And another viewer just can’t stop laughing!
I think I need one of these in my arsenal!
What a great party trick!