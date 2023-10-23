Her Friend Insults Her By Saying She Inherited A House, But She Bought Hers. So She Calls Her Out For An Obvious Double Standard.
It’s the strangest experience when someone you think you know and care about – and vice versa – does something hurtful and doesn’t seem to know why you’re upset.
OP’s friend recently moved into a townhouse that their parents bought. OP helped move in, decorate, and has spent time there, and has no issue with parents helping out in this economy.
Backstory: I (F28) have a friend (F28) who purchased a house late last year. It’s an awesome 2 story town house and I’ve been over there plenty of times to help out with moving/decorating and for hanging out.
As mentioned in the title, her parents purchased the house for her and her partner. I truly have no issue with this as the housing market is terrible for buyers so more power to them for being home owners.
Then, OP’s parents died and left her their house, so she unexpectedly became a homeowner too.
I recently, unfortunately inherited my parents house, which is 3 bedroom, out in the sticks.
They went together to look for appliances, and that was when her friend chose to point out – in front of the employee – that OP didn’t buy her house.
The issue: We went appliance shopping because most of the the stuff in the house was 10-15 years old. We were standing with an employee who I had asked to recommend some smaller items like toasters and kettles when the employee asked if I was moving out as general chit chat.
I told him I was moving, and he asked whether I bought or rented. I told him bought, because it was just easier and less awkward than telling him I inherited the house.
He told me that was cool and began talking about the toasters again when my friend cut in that I had inherited my house, not purchased it.
Hurt and confused, OP lashed out.
The employee went quiet and I gave her a “what was that” face.
I was taken aback, she continued on saying “Yeah, I purchased my house”.
I asked “does it really matter? I’m here to buy some kitchen appliances not tell this guy my personal issues.”
She grinned and said “it’s just for the record” which made me more confused and annoyed. (You can probably see where this is going) I replied “Oh okay then if it’s just for the record your parents purchased your house for you.”
The employee quickly retreated and she walked outside of the shop.
Her friend is angry, now, and their friends are split on who is the biggest jerk.
I caught up with her and she said I was a massive jerk for pointing out she couldn’t afford to own without her parents help.
I returned with a very similar “my parents also helped me with getting a house too, just in a really terrible way.”
My partner agrees with me, saying that she’s the one that opened that door, but our other friends are split almost 50/50.
