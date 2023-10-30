October 30, 2023 at 11:26 am

Here’s How You Can Find Your Phone If It’s Powered Off Or Tell People Who Owns It If They Find It

by Trisha Leigh

LostorStoleniPhone Heres How You Can Find Your Phone If Its Powered Off Or Tell People Who Owns It If They Find It

Everyone is so attached to their phones these days that it can feel as if you’re missing an appendage when we can’t remember where we set it down.

There are a lot of apps and ways to locate a phone, but the task gets harder when it’s powered down and therefore unable to make noise.

Unless, that is, you know this trick.

If you have an iPhone, you’ll want to use the Find My iPhone tool that’s stored in iCloud. You sign in, click on All Devices, then select your lost phone from the list.

iStock 1224111372 Heres How You Can Find Your Phone If Its Powered Off Or Tell People Who Owns It If They Find It

Image Credit: iStock

There will also be a map that should pinpoint the location of your phone. If the phone is on, you just click “play sound” to make it easier to find.

If the phone is off, you can go to the location on the map where it powered down.

If it’s not there, you can click “notify me when found” and you’ll get a notification if and when the device is powered on.

Android users will use the Android Device Manager, then go to Find My Device after logging into the gmail account associated with your phone. It will also give you a map with the phone’s last known location.

I’m sorry to say that Android users don’t have the option to ask to be notified when the phone is powered back on.

iStock 540849924 Heres How You Can Find Your Phone If Its Powered Off Or Tell People Who Owns It If They Find It

Image Credit: iStock

If you go through the steps above and suspect your phone has been stolen or picked up by someone else, you’ll want to lock it so that person cannot access any of its features.

If you have an Android, you’ll use Lock my Phone in Android Device Manager.

If you have an iPhone you can also lock your screen remotely.

Still in Find My iPhone and under your device, you’ll simply click “Lock Mode.”

Then you can choose a contact number that will display for anyone who picks it up before clicking “Done.”

If you believe your Android phone is just lost, you can also display contact information for a potential finder by clicking “Secure Device” and following the prompts.

iStock 1457142175 Heres How You Can Find Your Phone If Its Powered Off Or Tell People Who Owns It If They Find It

Image Credit: iStock

So you see, nothing that’s missing is ever really lost.

This is not to say these tips are foolproof and no one will steal your phone anyway, but it’s worth a try.

Have some faith in humanity!

Add TwistedSifter to your Google News:

Categories: SCI/TECH
Tags: · , , , , , , , , , ,

Copyright © 2023 · All Rights Reserved · TwistedSifter

Powered by WordPress VIP · RSS Feed · Log in

The Sifter