Here’s How You Can Find Your Phone If It’s Powered Off Or Tell People Who Owns It If They Find It
by Trisha Leigh
Everyone is so attached to their phones these days that it can feel as if you’re missing an appendage when we can’t remember where we set it down.
There are a lot of apps and ways to locate a phone, but the task gets harder when it’s powered down and therefore unable to make noise.
Unless, that is, you know this trick.
If you have an iPhone, you’ll want to use the Find My iPhone tool that’s stored in iCloud. You sign in, click on All Devices, then select your lost phone from the list.
There will also be a map that should pinpoint the location of your phone. If the phone is on, you just click “play sound” to make it easier to find.
If the phone is off, you can go to the location on the map where it powered down.
If it’s not there, you can click “notify me when found” and you’ll get a notification if and when the device is powered on.
Android users will use the Android Device Manager, then go to Find My Device after logging into the gmail account associated with your phone. It will also give you a map with the phone’s last known location.
I’m sorry to say that Android users don’t have the option to ask to be notified when the phone is powered back on.
If you go through the steps above and suspect your phone has been stolen or picked up by someone else, you’ll want to lock it so that person cannot access any of its features.
If you have an Android, you’ll use Lock my Phone in Android Device Manager.
If you have an iPhone you can also lock your screen remotely.
Still in Find My iPhone and under your device, you’ll simply click “Lock Mode.”
Then you can choose a contact number that will display for anyone who picks it up before clicking “Done.”
If you believe your Android phone is just lost, you can also display contact information for a potential finder by clicking “Secure Device” and following the prompts.
So you see, nothing that’s missing is ever really lost.
This is not to say these tips are foolproof and no one will steal your phone anyway, but it’s worth a try.
Have some faith in humanity!
Categories: SCI/TECH
