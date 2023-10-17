‘I contacted my dad’s wife and shared screen shots of our conversations.’ Man Upends His Parents’ Lives After They Disown Him For Horrible Reasons
It’s no secret that parenting is hard and there’s no one right way to do it.
That said, I think almost everyone would agree that choosing to have a child and then asking that child, once grown, to never acknowledge you is the wrong way to go about things.
OP is that child. He was the product of an affair, and even though his mother and her husband choose to stay together, they gave him away to be raised by her parents (and kept a secret from eventual siblings).
His father paid child support but never told his wife or family that OP existed.
I am the by-product of my parents extra-marital affair. Both of them had spouses at the time. My birth-mother got pregnant and had to tell her husband as he was overseas when I was conceived so there was no way I was his.
A few months after I was born they decided not to divorce.
I was given to my grandparents on my mothers side to raise with my birth father secretly paying child support without his wife’s knowledge.
As a young adult, OP became curious about his father’s family and sent him a message on Facebook. This resulted in a call with both of his parents in which they told him they never wanted to hear from him or see his face again.
Both my parents had other children, my dad’s side knows nothing about me but my siblings on my mum’s side were told that I am adopted by my grandparents.
Recently I decided that I wanted to know more about my dad’s family and I sent a friend’s request to one of my siblings and my dad so I could get to know him.
Well he freaked out and contacted my birth mum and they asked to speak to me over Skype.
They both told me that they couldn’t risk staying in contact with me and told me that they were going no-contact and to please respect it and move on with my life.
So, OP told everyone the truth.
Well I did pretty much the opposite. I contacted my dad’s wife and shared screen shots of our conversations and told her everything.
Now both of his parents are getting divorced and all of his siblings are up in arms about the whole thing.
She is now divorcing him while on my mother’s side I told both my siblings who then went on to tell extended family including her husband’s side so now they are seperated and my siblings hate my mother.
Since the dust has settled, he’s wondering if he was wrong to upend everyone’s lives because he’s mad at his parents.
Currently my siblings on both sides lives have been upturned and after the satisfaction has worn off I feel like I unnecessarily hurt them through my parents.
AITA for ruining my parents marriages?
