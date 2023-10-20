October 20, 2023 at 5:46 am

‘I feel like I’m the only person I know how gets them.’ A Woman Accidentally Brushed Her Teeth With Hemorrhoid Cream

by Matthew Gilligan

Oh, boy…this sure doesn’t sound good.

And our hearts go out to the woman you’re about to meet.

But at least she was brave enough to share her experience on TikTok for the world to see!

Here’s what went down: the young woman you’re about to meet went to her bathroom and accidentally brushed her teeth with Preparation H instead of toothpaste.

FYI, Preparation H is for hemorrhoids, so you know this wasn’t good.

And it looked like it was an honest mistake.

The video shows her with her mouth in the sink and then she wipes her teeth trying to get rid of all the Prep H that ended up in her mouth.

Yuck!

Check out her video.

Now let’s see what folks had to say.

This person obviously has some issues, as well…

Another individual said she might be on to something because her teeth are so white…

And this TikTokker was impressed with her rinse and spit routine.

I haven’t crossed this one off my bucket list…

Let’s hope that none of us ever do!

