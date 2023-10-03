‘I look back and my $7, $8 dollar drink is now $9, $10 dollars.’ Woman Caught A Starbucks Barista Adding Tips For Herself Every Time She Went Through the Drive-Thru
And a woman named Zo was so annoyed about her experience at a Starbucks location that she decided to post a video on TikTok about her experience.
Zo said that she went to Starbucks every day for coffee but that after a month of hitting the same location, she found out that she had been tipping more than she meant to.
The text overlay reads, “Beware for this Starbucks scam.”
Zo said that one employee at the Starbucks store was choosing her own tip when she paid and Zo had no idea it was happening.
She said, “I get a drink from Starbucks every single day. Before you tap your card… there’s a tipping option. So it’ll be, like, $1, $2, or no tip.”
She said she usually tips but learned that a “certain barista” was authorizing tips on her card that she didn’t approve.
Zo said, “I look back and my $7, $8 dollar drink is now $9, $10 dollars.”
