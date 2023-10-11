‘He got super angry and tried to write me up for it.’ Employee Figures Out How To Get His Boss To Stop Calling At The Crack Of Dawn
by Trisha Leigh
Too many managers out there want to take advantage of their best employees, which really isn’t the way it’s supposed to work.
OP’s boss would get phone calls from people calling in sick first thing in the morning – around 6am – and then he would turn around and call OP to ask whether or not he wanted to pick up the shifts.
My boss LOVES to call me at 6:15 A.M. to ask me if I would LIKE to fill the shifts of the people who just called in sick.
This is an everyday thing.
Presumably, OP asked him to stop doing this but when he wouldn’t, OP called the manager at 3:30am to ask whether or not he needed more help for the following day.
I was bored and frustrated, so I decided to volunteer at 3:30 a.m. to call this same manager to ask if they needed extra help.
He got angry and threatened to write up OP, but when OP let the GM know what had been going on – timestamps included – the calls (and harassment) stopped.
He got super angry and tried to write me up for it. I showed the GM the time stamps of the calls I had received.
I dont get calls anymore.
What’s Reddit think of this tactic? Let’s find out!
You have to be able to stand up for yourselves.
Personal time is personal time.
Always remember to document.
And don’t be afraid to run it up the ladder.
They’ll take advantage of you if you let them.
Seriously, let this post (and the comments) be a lesson for you.
You’ve got to value your own time.
Categories: STORIES
Tags: · aita, business, employment, jobs, malicious compliance, outrage, picture, pro revenge, reddit, top