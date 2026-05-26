Homeowner Pushed to the Brink After Critic Neighbor Constantly Demands How He Must Keep Up His Own Property

It can be pretty amazing when you encounter people who make EVERYTHING all about them.

You’ll inevitably run into them at school, work…and maybe even in your own front yard.

So what’s the best way to handle someone like this?

Well, you can give in to their demands…or you can stand up for yourself and refuse to be pushed around.

The man who wrote this story was pretty lenient when he first started dealing with his next door neighbor, but now he’s had enough of him trying to tell him what to do.

Check out what he had to say about this in the story below.

AITA for refusing to accommodate my neighbor’s aesthetic preferences? “A few years ago, in November, several months after I’d moved into my home in a woodsy suburban area, my neighbor (call him Joe) asked me to remove the leaves in an area bordering his property. I’d cleared leaves from elsewhere on my property but this area, about twenty-five feet wide by eighty feet long, has many trees and I don’t use it at all, so I intended to let the leaves accumulate. Joe said his landscaper (I don’t use one) would be coming by in a few days to clear his leaves and he didn’t want to have to deal with leaves blowing from my property to his after that.

He sounds like a bit of a people-pleaser…

I immediately agreed, and spent the next several days working non-stop to clear all the leaves. Joe then asked if I’d replace a blue tarp covering my compost bin with a green or brown one, because he could see if from his house and found it unsightly. I did so; although he didn’t offer to buy the new tarp, it was a small expense I viewed as a neighborly accommodation. He didn’t thank me.

He was just trying to be a good neighbor!

For the next two seasons I made sure to clear all leaves from the area bordering Joe’s property, which required going out several times every week for two months to avoid having the leaves accumulate to the point that they’d again become a huge task by the end of November. I began to dread autumn. Then Joe began mentioning he considered “dead” trees an eyesore, and that I had three in this same area. My view of trees is based entirely on any threat they may pose to the property. These trees aren’t actually dead, but might possibly be on their way out, and aren’t tall enough to endanger Joe’s property should they happen to fall some day.

You gotta do what you gotta do…

I decided to build a fence to prevent leaves from blowing on to Joe’s property (although leaves blow in both directions), and told Joe my intention and the design I had in mind, which I felt was consistent with the local landscape. Joe complained about the design’s effectiveness and about having any fence at all. (Before I’d purchased the property, Joe had built a stacked-rock wall between the properties, but it’s too low to prevent leaves from crossing.) He also asked if I’d cut the weeds that grow in that area during the summer. In our neighborhood, there are a number of similar wooded areas between properties that are allowed to accumulate leaves, so I wouldn’t be an outlier if I did nothing with that area.

Now what…?

Some of my neighbors, like Joe, keep their properties manicured and chemically free of all weeds and insects. Others, like me, mow their lawns and keep things presentable but are more relaxed about it. There’s no homeowners association, which was important to me when I bought the property. I’m confident I have no legal obligation to do any of the things Joe’s requested. I’m considering telling Joe I’ve decided not to do anything at all with that area, and if he’s concerned about the leaves or the view, he might consider planting a hedge on his property. AITA?”

If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about a son who is left wondering how to hold up a collapsing fence while his dad runs for the nails.

Check out what viewers had to say about this.

This person said they’re NTA.

Another individual chimed in.

This Reddit user shared their thoughts.

Another individual had a lot to say.

Wow, this guy’s neighbor is really something else…

And I don’t mean that in a good way!

Where do folks get off acting like this?

It’s enough to drive someone crazy.

But we should all tip our hats to the fella who wrote this story, because something finally clicked and he refused to put up with this nonsense for any longer.

This guy’s neighbor seriously needs to get a life!