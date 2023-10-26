October 26, 2023 at 6:10 am

‘I’m asking that my basic human rights are being respected.’ Woman In Wheelchair Calls Out Airport Employees For Pushing Her Without Consent

by Laura Lynott

This young woman gets distressed at a British airport when she objects to a staff member pushing her without her permission.

The wheelchair user said all she needed was for a staff member to ask if they could push her and it would have been okay but she gets tearful and upset, saying this didn’t happen.

She drew a lot of support on TikTok, as people started to really recognise how pushing someone in a wheelchair without their permission could really impede upon a wheelchair users rights, as a person.

In the clip, Chronically_lottie, tells staff at the airport: “You should know about basic respect, that you ask a wheelchair user before you push them.”

Getting more and more upset with the situation, she adds: “I’m not mean, I’m not meaning to raise my voice. I’m not meaning to. I’m sorry that I talked a little bit loud. I’m not meaning to. I’m just trying to educate and say, ‘Please, can you speak to people better? Can you ask them before you push them?”

“It’s not difficult… I’m asking that my basic human rights are being respected. Surely I know what they (Wheelchair users) want… I should know how people want to be asked before they get pushed, it’s scary.”

Watch the full clip here:

My horrible experience with special assistance- this is one conversation of many- after I asked the lady to ask next time she immediately shoved me off the the man- I was not being listened to- you would think that when your job is to help disabled people that you would be more educated and kinder- about 5 people pushed me without asking or even talking go me and they all got mad when I tried to correct it, they kept taking my items off me and doing things I could easily for myself, going so fast my friend with our suitcase trolly couldn’t keep up- I had a panic attack at security and had to keep ringing mum just to get through it and she spoke to them- when he spoke to my mum and realised who she was and my mum explained my disabilities he was ridiculously nice #specialassistance #Stanstedairport #chronicillness #disabled #wheelchairuser #airport #bpd #neurodivergent #disabilityrightsarehumanrights

Here’s what people thought of this wheelchair user’s view:

Respect for her using her voice.

More detail on the situation.

Lessons may have been learned.

Always get consent, fam.

Always.

