‘I’m watching you, I will clock you’. Women Share Scary Video Of A Couple Men Who Block Their Cars In A Parking Lot At Night
by Laura Lynott
This is chilling – two women in a car together get blocked in by men who won’t let them go!
But guess what? One of the friends ain’t ready to be intimidated by no man on this earth.
Huge applause.
One of young women said: “Last night two guys circled the parking lot and blocked in my friend and I’s cars.”
One of the women records the men briefly to capture their faces and then she covertly records what they’re saying.
“We wanted to come hang out at the lake,” one of the men in a red car says.
This is followed by: “Why are y’all being so weird. I’m just tryna say hi.”
This man is not that stupid! Blocking women in in their car is not a sign of being friendly and unthreatening!
“What’s your name?” one of the guys asked. “Why do you want to know my name?” one of the women responded.
“What do you have to do better on a Thursday night,” a man asked. “Go home and go to bed,” one of the women replied.
“Why can’t we all just be friends?,” one of the men said. I would assume because you are being threatening at night, blocking them in, you guys won’t ever be friends!
“Like you just literally blocked us in,” one of the women responded. “So, you have to think about it from our perspective. We don’t know who’s in the truck.”
One of the men replied: “Alright, if ya’ll wanna leave, then fine. But like it’s hard for us because we’re not the bad apples. We’re the good apples.”
And then our ladies end this threat by standing strong. “Anyone can say that.” And the gutsy girlfriend in the car, adds: “I’m watching you, I will clock you.”
The guy thinks he has the last laugh: “I’d smile if you did it.”
But this girl ain’t even about to be pushed around. “You’d smile if I beat you up, that’s crazy.”
I’m delighted the women stood their ground and also recorded this pair of strange guys. Hopefully they can also let the local cops know just what these guys are up to intimidating women out in a car at night!
Here’s the full chilling clip:
@leavemetfaloneplsss
men, this is why women are scared every where they go #fyp #men #mensuckrespectfully
Here’s what y’all thought:
More like rotten apples…
This poster’s 100 per cent right.
The ladies were very brave for sure!
Ugh… this is so creepy!
Guys… please never do this to anybody.