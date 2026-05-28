Boss Fabricates Story About Employee’s Schedule to Force a Shift Change—Leaving Her Trapped in a Brutal Job Search Dilemma

Most people assume that what was agreed upon in a job interview is what actually shows up in the job — and most of the time that assumption holds, but not in this story.

An employee six months into a new position found out the hard way that not everyone plays by those rules, when her manager told her boss that a major schedule change had been discussed and settled during the hiring process. The catch? This was a complete lie.

Now she’s facing a forced shift to 12-8 that would effectively erase her social life, with no clean way out and no unemployment safety net if she walks.

You’ll want to read on for the full dilemma.

Job wants to move my daily schedule. I work a job from 7:30-4:30 Monday-Friday, and I’ve been at this job for the last 6 months. I come in today, and my boss pulls me into the meeting room and tells me that they are moving my schedule to 12-8 every day.

The boss then tries to gaslight this employee into thinking this was the plan all along.

The manager of the place told my boss that this was discussed in the interviewing portion, and I knew of it. This is a lie.

So she soon reaches out to another contact to back her up.

I even texted my old boss, who was in all of my interviews. He confirmed this was never talked about, confirming that the manager straight up lied to my boss.

She’s now feeling like she has to take this less favorable schedule or face the consequences.

So if I don’t take this change, I can’t get unemployment, which is absolutely absurd to me. I didn’t want to go job searching again after it took 6 months to get this job, but I will have no choice.

Now she’s feel incredibly hopeless.

It’s gonna be awful working a 12-8, which pretty much destroys the usual social stuff and things I do on the weekdays. Guess I don’t get to have a social life and afford rent in this society. It’s one or the other, apparently.

It really is an unjust world we live in.

If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about a Glassdoor review that had an unexpected impact on hiring.

What did Reddit have to say?

This company apparently is comfortable telling all sorts of lies.

This workplace may not have as much of an upper hand as they say they do.

Maybe it’s worth it to bite her tongue for now until she can move on to something better.

It may not be the best situation, but there’s still a way to make the most of it.

Many toxic workplaces count on one thing above everything else: that their employees are too tired, too broke, or too scared to push back.

This situation has all the hallmarks of a workplace that’s used to getting away with it. A lie gets told, a schedule gets changed, and the employee is quietly handed an impossible choice with no clean exit.

What makes this one different is that the lie got caught. The former boss picked up the phone quickly, confirmed everything, and handed over exactly the kind of proof that should matter.

The maddening part is that it might not matter enough to change anything. She’s not choosing between right and wrong here — she already knows which one is which.

She’s choosing between her income and her integrity, which is a choice nobody should have to make six months into a job.