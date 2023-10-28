‘It’s like a personal measuring tape.’ Thrift Shopper Shows A Simple Hack To Find Pants That Fit Without Trying Them On
by Laura Lynott
Buckle up ladies and gents – this thrift store shopper ain’t nobody’s fool – she’s got a sure fire hack to make sure her pants fit and she’s prepared to use it!
And while she’s at it, she’s showing humanity how to be better, when out thrifting.
@coryleemusic told her followers on TikTok: “Alright friends, this is my number one thrifting hack. So, I always go thrifting wearing a belt.
“It’s like a personal measuring tape. I just take it off and I try it on pants that I like.”
Now, that is quite clever, if there’s no changing rooms and apparently there aren’t at Value Village!
She continued: “So, these ones would be too small sadly,” she says about one pair of pants.
“And I was looking at these kind of ’80s cords, so I tried the belt on those – perfect! So, yeah, I always go thrifting with a belt!’
So… belts off, it is. Our shopping goddess shows us how, flipping her belt at the waist of pants she loves and then finds out if they’ll fit her that way!
Clever, you might say. Well, some think it’s actually genius according to feedback online.
Shoppers of the world salute you lady!
Here’s the full thrifty clip:
Here’s what people thought of the thrift hack:
