‘Just go ahead and let me wash the dishes.’ A Group Ordered The Whole Menu At Chili’s Before Realizing They Didn’t Accept Apple Pay

Well, what do we do now…?

I have a feeling that’s what the folks in this group were saying to themselves after they ordered everything on the menu at a Chili’s restaurant and were then told the joint didn’t accept Apple Pay.

Doh!

The group of Florida high school students looked pretty concerned as they figured out what to do next.

An audio clip of police sirens plays over the video.

The caption to the video reads, “Just go ahead and let me wash the dishes.”

Maybe that’s what they ended up doing to get out of this pickle…

Check out the video.

Now let’s see how people reacted.

One person said they might want to dine and dash.

Another person only uses Apple Pay.

And this TikTok user said they might be washing dishes to pay off their debt.

Yeah… that’s a lot of dishes.

