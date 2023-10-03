October 2, 2023 at 8:16 pm

Mom Shows A Hilarious “Hack” And Takes Her Baby To A Fall Display At Hobby Lobby To Get Her Photos Taken

by Matthew Gilligan

Source: TikTok/@gaby_512

Ahhh, the timeless tradition of getting baby pictures during different seasons.

Parents have been doing it for generations and a mom named Gaby posted a video of a hack that she pulled off because it turned out to be pretty brilliant.

The video’s caption reads, “Why pay for a photo shoot when you can just go to Hobby Lobby?” and her video shows the photos she took of her baby daughter sitting in a Fall display at a Hobby Lobby store.

Source: TikTok/@gaby_512

And the hack, my friends, is that you don’t need to hire an expensive photographer to get some great results!

She just slipped into Hobby Lobby and took care of business for free!

Source: TikTok/@gaby_512

The video shows Gaby’s daughter in front of two different Fall displays and also a behind-the-scenes clip of how they got it done.

Nice work!

Source: TikTok/@gaby_512

Take a look at the video.

@gaby_512

Ojitos Lindos😍 #babiesoftiktok #hobbylobby #photoshoot #fallvibes

♬ Ojitos Lindos – Bad Bunny & Bomba Estéreo

And here’s another TikTok video of a mom who took Christmas photos of her family at a display in Hobby Lobby.

@iflydelta

Replying to @thecreativehealing Part 2 #iphonephotoshoot #iflydelta #hobbylobbyphotoshoot #creativity #creativeshoots #foryou #fyp #foryoupage #photoshootideas #christmasphotoshoot #iphone13

♬ Santa Tell Me – Ariana Grande

And here’s how people responded.

One viewer has some experience with this…

Source: TikTok/@gaby_512

Another individual did this, too…even when their kids got older.

Source: TikTok/@gaby_512

And one TikTokker is heading to Hobby Lobby this weekend for a photo shoot!

Source: TikTok/@gaby_512

What a great idea!

Go off, mom!

