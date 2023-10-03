Mom Shows A Hilarious “Hack” And Takes Her Baby To A Fall Display At Hobby Lobby To Get Her Photos Taken
by Matthew Gilligan
Ahhh, the timeless tradition of getting baby pictures during different seasons.
Parents have been doing it for generations and a mom named Gaby posted a video of a hack that she pulled off because it turned out to be pretty brilliant.
The video’s caption reads, “Why pay for a photo shoot when you can just go to Hobby Lobby?” and her video shows the photos she took of her baby daughter sitting in a Fall display at a Hobby Lobby store.
And the hack, my friends, is that you don’t need to hire an expensive photographer to get some great results!
She just slipped into Hobby Lobby and took care of business for free!
The video shows Gaby’s daughter in front of two different Fall displays and also a behind-the-scenes clip of how they got it done.
Nice work!
Take a look at the video.
@gaby_512
Ojitos Lindos😍 #babiesoftiktok #hobbylobby #photoshoot #fallvibes
And here’s another TikTok video of a mom who took Christmas photos of her family at a display in Hobby Lobby.
@iflydelta
Replying to @thecreativehealing Part 2 #iphonephotoshoot #iflydelta #hobbylobbyphotoshoot #creativity #creativeshoots #foryou #fyp #foryoupage #photoshootideas #christmasphotoshoot #iphone13
And here’s how people responded.
One viewer has some experience with this…
Another individual did this, too…even when their kids got older.
And one TikTokker is heading to Hobby Lobby this weekend for a photo shoot!
What a great idea!
Go off, mom!
