‘My daughter burst into tears and won’t talk to me.’ Dad Stays Silent While Daughter Accuses Boyfriend Of Cheating Because She Found Some Stray Undies
Raising kid doesn’t stop when they become adults, but if we want to keep those kids in our lives, we have to walk a little lighter when it comes to their (sometimes questionable) relationships.
OP’s daughter and her fiancee are living with him temporarily. He can’t stand the guy, and honestly, even his daughter is getting to be a bit much. He’s given them a deadline to move out so that everyone’s relationships can stay decent.
My 20 year old daughter and her fiancé are currently staying with us. I love my daughter but she is very difficult and I can’t stand her fiancé.
I gave them a deadline to move out because I can’t take this anymore.
One day he walked into them arguing about a foreign pair of panties his daughter found in the wash. She jumped straight to cheating, and even though OP recognized them as his wife’s, he didn’t say anything.
They got into a massive fight the other day while my wife was out. I guess a pair of my wife’s underwear got in with their laundry and she thought he was cheating.
I think the fact she immediately jumped to cheating shows how bad their relationship is.
She was waving the underwear around and I recognized them because they had a floral print but I just let this ridiculous fight go on.
His wife arrived home and claimed them, and OP laughed when she asked whether or not he had recognized them, too.
My wife came home after about thirty minutes and said they were hers.
My wife asked if I didn’t realize they were hers and I accidentally laughed.
Now his daughter and her fiancee are mad, but OP’s not feeling like he crossed any major lines.
My daughter burst into tears and won’t talk to me.
Her fiancé said we’re ****** and left the house but my wife thought it was funny.
