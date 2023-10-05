‘She sat and accused me of trying to scam her.’ She Tried To Buy A $20 IKEA TV Stand, But The Rich Person She Was Buying It From Thought She Was A Scammer Because She Was Poor
by Laura Lynott
It’s the rift as old as time – rich versus poor – and this young woman gets to the heart of the problem with an IKEA TV stand!
TikToker @justpeers told her followers how she’d spotted a second hand IKEA TV stand for sale for $20 on Facebook’s marketplace but when she went to pick the item up, she said she was made to feel like a scammer!
@justpeers said: “The second someone who’s been rich their entire life smells the fact that you have less money they become so on guard. I just went to pick up a $20 IKEA TV stand on Facebook marketplace. If you didn’t know IKEA furniture loses its value the second that you buy it.
She continued… “If you’re buying IKEA furniture within the last decade, that’s not a cool collection. It was $20. This woman posted an hour before I was there. She was like ‘You need to be here within the next hour if you want this thing.’ My cheap desperate *** was there within the next hour.”
“I rolled up to Dan Humphrey’s apartment from Gossip Girl, this beautiful Williamsburg loft. She had Cadillac keys on her table, so she has money.”
And here’s the rub…
“Tell me why she sat and accused me of trying to scam her of her $20 IKEA TV stand. She was accusing me of not zelling her because the Zelle was not receiving on her end, so much that she thought I photoshopped the Zelle transaction and asked for a screenshot from my bank account.”
It appears this woman could be just right – that divide – it still seems to be well and truly alive!
We hope she enjoys her second hand IKEA TV stand, at least!
Watch the full clip here:
@justpeers
she got the money, just took 3 minutes…. #brooklyn #nyc #nycgirlytok #fbmarketplace
Here’s what people thought of the rich Vs poor debate and this TV stand debacle:
