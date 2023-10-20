‘She has just seen one of her better team members go up in flames.’ A Worker Got Some Revenge After A Business Call Was Scheduled During Their Off-Hours
by Matthew Gilligan
I’ll never understand why some bosses decide to schedule work calls during off-hours.
It’s rude and it makes employees resent them…
So keep that in mind, all you big shots out there.
Anyway, on to the story: read on to see what happened in this story from Reddit’s “Malicious Compliance” page.
Why did you schedule this call on my off hours?
“Day off, attending a hazard reduction burn, so out in the bush with a fire truck, suited up and running around like a happy pyromaniac.
I get a phone call from work, I answer and get told I must be present for a virtual meeting scheduled for 10 mins time for a training on a system I already know, as I had been using it for the past 6 months at a venue. I remind them that it is my day off, and my manager speaks with the tone of “do it or you are fired”.
Alrighty then.
First strike, manager is late to their own meeting. The meeting eventually starts and I have connected by my phone and bluetooth earphones, my camera and mic are off because of the noise, the other firefighters are having a chuckle at my expense. Then my manager insists I turn my camera and mic on, otherwise they will mark me as absent.
Alrighty then.
I stand in a spot where the fire will roar up behind me….somewhat safely….and turn my phone camera and mic on. The rest of the firefighters go nuts with the radio chatter as the people in the virtual meeting see yours truly masked up, full ensemble with the noise of fire roaring up behind him, the sound of the pump and the panicking radio chatter.
I then end the call. Manager then begins to frantically ring, as she thinks she has just seen one of her better team members go up in flames.
They never scheduled training on my days off after that, jumped ship to a competitor two months later.”
