‘She just gifted you a lifetime of laughter.’ A Couple’s Wedding Book Becomes A Hilarious Keepsake After Her Mom Forgot To Change The Captions
by Matthew Gilligan
I guess anyone could have made a mistake like this, but I think we can all agree that this is a total MOM MOVE.
Here’s what happened: a mom was supposed to make a wedding album for her daughter and her new husband from photos that were shot at their wedding. So she went to Shutterfly, picked out the best ones, and got down to business.
But there was one little detail that this mother forgot about…
In Shutterfly, there are placeholder captions that customers have to either change or remove…and if you don’t, you’ll be in for quite a surprise when you get the finished album.
And guess what this mom forgot to do?!?!
That’s right, she forgot to remove the captions and she didn’t add any of her own, so the photos and the captions in the wedding album made everyone laugh!
And the new bride shared a TikTok video and showed folks the aftermath of mom’s mishap.
The video shows her going through the album and laughing hysterically and her mom embarrassed, hanging her head in shame.
Here’s one perfect example of how bad her mom blew it: the photo shows the bride and a bridesmaid and the caption reads, “A Day at the Beach: The girls had so much fun with their cousins. They built sand castles, swam and splashed water on each other (and on us)!”
Doh!
Take a look at this funny video.
@niki_nibs
Our mother is single handedly the most hilarious person we know, and its usually completely on accident. Favorite wedding gift EVER!!! @shutterfly #shutterfly
They’ll never let her live this down… HA!