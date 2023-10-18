Who knew?!?!
‘That’s what I’m talking about!’ A Man Shared A Hack For Getting Free Air From Pumps
by Matthew Gilligan
Free is good!
And that goes for just about EVERYTHING in life.
So, how do you feel about free air?
A TikTokker knows for posting various life hacks shared a video about how to get free air from pumps at gas stations.
In the video, he parked his car in front of an air pump and showed that the back the back of the pump machine has five buttons labeled 1, 2, 3, 4, and 5.
He punched the numbers 5, 3, 5 and then said, “Actual life hack. See me, dude? Ready for this?”
The machine turned on and he said, “That’s what I’m talking about. Free air, baby.”
Check out the video and see what you think.
And here’s how people responded.
Might as well try it out for yourself!