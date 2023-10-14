‘The looks of betrayal they gave him were priceless.’ Bouncer Proves You Might Want To Think Twice Before Cheaping Out On A Cover
by Trisha Leigh
I don’t know about you, but I always love to see people being super cheap get their comeuppance.
It’s one thing if someone clearly can’t afford something, but a $4 cover when you’re going to be buying alcohol all night?
Sir.
OP worked as a bouncer at a place with a cheap cover. The only exception was tour busses, who got free cover in exchange for bringing their business.
I used to work as a bouncer/doorman at a bar that charged a $2 cover on weekend nights. Everyone paid to get in with only one exception, party busses.
We had an agreement with the different party bus operators that if they brought their groups to our bar they would get in for free. (lively crowds are good for business)
One night a cheapo guy didn’t want to pay the cover, but in order to save face in front of his lady guest, he grumbled and did it.
So one night I’m working and a guy comes in with his girlfriend and I tell him its 2 bucks a head.
He grumbles about it and I give him the same line I tell anyone who complains: “A $2 cover is the cheapest thing you will buy here tonight, if you can’t afford it you might want to go somewhere else.”
He doesn’t want to look cheap in front of his lady, so of course he pays.
Then he found out not everyone was paying. He told the bouncer that his friends hadn’t paid (they had lied about being part of the bus group).
A couple minutes later he’s back saying he just talked to some people who didn’t have to pay, and wants to know why he got singled out. I tell him about the party bus rule and say those people must have come in on a bus.
He motions towards some people sitting with his girlfriend and tells me, “You didn’t charge my friends, and they didn’t come on a bus.” I recognized the people and when they came in I asked them if they were from the bus, and they had said yes.
So they lied to me, It happens and normally I wouldn’t worry about it.
I tell him, well it sounds like I made a mistake, I guess its their lucky night. (That’s my hint to him that he should let it go) That’s not good enough for him. He gets louder and keeps demanding I refund his $4 “to keep things fair”.
Instead of refunding the guy’s money he made his friends pay up.
I’ve had it with him. I tell him, “You’re right. Its not fair. Let me fix it for you.” He smirks because he thinks he’s getting a refund, but he doesn’t realize all I’m giving is some sweet MC.
He smirk disappeared when I stepped away from the cash drawer and walked over to where his friends were sitting. In my most polite voice I said, “Hey, sorry to bother you guys, but there’s a $2 cover tonight and your friend here told me you didn’t pay.
I must have misheard you when I asked if you were with the party bus, but I need to collect the cover from you now.”
The looks of betrayal they gave him were priceless. I collected their covers, smiled and loudly thanked him for being so honest. Then I walked back to my post and watched them proceed to rip him a new one.
I have a feeling Reddit is going to eat this one up.
The top comment says it was just about perfect.
You have to know when to keep your mouth shut.
Such a fuss over two dollars.
Seriously maybe you should stay home.
Everyone loves to complain.
This one was pretty perfect.
I thoroughly enjoyed reading it.
