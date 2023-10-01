The Only Giraffe In Existence With No Spots Was Just Born At A Zoo In Tennessee
by Matthew Gilligan
Nature sure can be wild sometimes! And that point was proven in a major way when a baby giraffe was born at a zoo in Tennessee…and the newborn didn’t have any spots.
The event occurred at the Brights Zoo in Limestone, Tennessee on July 31, 2023. The newborn giraffe is thought to be the only solid-colored reticulated giraffe on Earth.
David Bright, the director of the zoo, said that the last recorded spotless giraffe was born in Japan in 1972.
The founder of the zoo, Tony Bright, said, “The international coverage of our patternless baby giraffe has created a much-needed spotlight on giraffe conservation. Wild populations are silently slipping into extinction, with 40% of the wild giraffe population lost in just the last 3 decades.”
A naming contest was held and the winning name for the new little lady was Kipekee, which means “unique.”
Check out a news story about this wonderful event.
So adorbs!