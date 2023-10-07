‘They have an illegal basement suite that I pay cash for.’ A Man Got Revenge On A Landlord Who Reported Him For Parking In The Wrong Spot
by Matthew Gilligan
You’d think that you’d get a warning or at least some kind of leniency if you rented a house from someone, but I guess that’s not always the case.
A guy in Canada found that out when his landlords didn’t take too kindly to the parking spot he chose.
The man said, “So my landlords called the city on me. I got a ticket for parking in front of their house.”
He then continued, “They’re going to love it when I call Revenue Canada and let them know that they have an illegal basement suite that I pay cash for so they don’t have to claim rental property on their taxes every year.”
The man ended his video by saying, “Play with fire, get burned.”
Yikes…sounds like some major drama is gonna go down.
Take a look at his video.
Tried to raise my rent in the middle of my lease due to inflation and got my car ticketed when I said no. LET THE PETTY GAMES BEGIN 😜 #landlord #rental #foryoupage #foryou #fyp
The man posted a follow-up video and said that he’s had all kinds of different issues with his landlord, including them trying to raise his rent by 30% in the middle of a one-year lease.
Replying to @Queen Grégoire for the trolls, it’s not my parents basement lol #foryoupage #foryou #fyp
Here’s what people had to say.
Sounds like this guy is gonna be getting a new place very soon.
Good luck to you, fam!