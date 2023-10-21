‘This feels illegal.’ Workers Got An AI-Generated Call Summary Of The Zoom Call They Just Had And People Are Creeped Out
by Matthew Gilligan
Let this be a warning to all of you out there who participate in Zoom calls for your job…every word you say is being monitored and recorded!
A woman named Margot posted a TikTok video and talked about what happened in the aftermath of a work Zoom meeting that she and her sister both attended.
After the meeting, they both received an email from Zoom that had a summary of their conversation, including all the personal things they talked about, like fashion and Game of Thrones.
Margot said, “So my sister and I both work from home for the same company and we just had a Zoom meeting. And for the first time I got this email in my inbox after the meeting. It says, ‘Meeting summary with AI companion.’ And it has a summary of everything that we talked about.”
Margot showed viewers the email from Zoom’s AI Companion and the conversation was even broken down into different sections with titles.
She said, “So right when we logged on my sister’s like, ‘Oh, I love your sweater’, and I was like, ‘Thank you’ … Look at this.”
Margot added, “It literally tracked everything that we said. I don’t know how I feel about this.”
Here’s what she had to say in her video.
And this is how folks reacted.
One person said they think this might be illegal.
Another individual said they’d never talk at a meeting again.
And this TikTokker said their company banned Zoom because of something like this.
Big Brother is listening, my friends…
So watch what you say out there!