October 21, 2023 at 8:26 am

‘This feels illegal.’ Workers Got An AI-Generated Call Summary Of The Zoom Call They Just Had And People Are Creeped Out

by Matthew Gilligan

Source: TikTok/@margaschino

Let this be a warning to all of you out there who participate in Zoom calls for your job…every word you say is being monitored and recorded!

A woman named Margot posted a TikTok video and talked about what happened in the aftermath of a work Zoom meeting that she and her sister both attended.

After the meeting, they both received an email from Zoom that had a summary of their conversation, including all the personal things they talked about, like fashion and Game of Thrones.

Margot said, “So my sister and I both work from home for the same company and we just had a Zoom meeting. And for the first time I got this email in my inbox after the meeting. It says, ‘Meeting summary with AI companion.’ And it has a summary of everything that we talked about.”

Source: TikTok/@margaschino

Margot showed viewers the email from Zoom’s AI Companion and the conversation was even broken down into different sections with titles.

Source: TikTok/@margaschino

She said, “So right when we logged on my sister’s like, ‘Oh, I love your sweater’, and I was like, ‘Thank you’ … Look at this.”

Margot added, “It literally tracked everything that we said. I don’t know how I feel about this.”

Source: TikTok/@margaschino

Here’s what she had to say in her video.

And this is how folks reacted.

One person said they think this might be illegal.

Source: TikTok/@margaschino

Another individual said they’d never talk at a meeting again.

Source: TikTok/@margaschino

And this TikTokker said their company banned Zoom because of something like this.

Source: TikTok/@margaschino

Big Brother is listening, my friends…

So watch what you say out there!

