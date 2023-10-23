October 23, 2023 at 10:23 am

‘This has to be a joke.’ She Booked A Room At A Hilton Hotel And Was Given A Conference Room With A Bedroom Attached To It

by Matthew Gilligan

Source: TikTok/@_itspiedy

Well, I bet she didn’t see that coming…

There’s nothing like getting to a hotel room after a long day of travel and collapsing into a freshly made bed…but what happens when your room isn’t what you thought it was going to be?

A TikTokker shared a video and showed viewers what happened when she checked into what she thought was going to be a normal hotel room.

But she ended up in a conference room with a bedroom attached to it!

Source: TikTok/@_itspiedy

The caption to her video reads, “This has to be a joke … a conference room? @hilton this is not what i booked.”

Source: TikTok/@_itspiedy

When she entered the “Sycamore Suite” room with a key, she was surprised to find an 11-seat conference room table with a TV screen mounted on the wall.

Source: TikTok/@_itspiedy

She said, “I’m screaming, I am dead up in here, y’all.”

And that bedroom attached to the conference room is a little bit weird, too…

Source: TikTok/@_itspiedy

Check out the video.

@_itspiedy

This has to be a joke … a conference room? @hilton this is not what i booked. #fyp #whatisthis #iamoverit #exploremore #hilton #makeitmakesense

♬ original sound – the Princess

Here’s what people had to say.

One viewer made a hilarious comment.

Source: TikTok/@_itspiedy

Another individual sounds like she’s into this idea…

Source: TikTok/@_itspiedy

And one person actually got a room like this once.

Source: TikTok/@_itspiedy

You should probably double-check next time you book a hotel room.

Just in case…

Categories: FUNNY
