‘This has to be a joke.’ She Booked A Room At A Hilton Hotel And Was Given A Conference Room With A Bedroom Attached To It
by Matthew Gilligan
Well, I bet she didn’t see that coming…
There’s nothing like getting to a hotel room after a long day of travel and collapsing into a freshly made bed…but what happens when your room isn’t what you thought it was going to be?
A TikTokker shared a video and showed viewers what happened when she checked into what she thought was going to be a normal hotel room.
But she ended up in a conference room with a bedroom attached to it!
The caption to her video reads, “This has to be a joke … a conference room? @hilton this is not what i booked.”
When she entered the “Sycamore Suite” room with a key, she was surprised to find an 11-seat conference room table with a TV screen mounted on the wall.
She said, “I’m screaming, I am dead up in here, y’all.”
And that bedroom attached to the conference room is a little bit weird, too…
Check out the video.
@_itspiedy
This has to be a joke … a conference room? @hilton this is not what i booked. #fyp #whatisthis #iamoverit #exploremore #hilton #makeitmakesense
Here’s what people had to say.
One viewer made a hilarious comment.
Another individual sounds like she’s into this idea…
And one person actually got a room like this once.
You should probably double-check next time you book a hotel room.
Just in case…