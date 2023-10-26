October 26, 2023 at 4:36 am

‘This is life changing.’ A Woman Showed Viewers The Right Way To Use A Cart When Shopping For Wine

by Matthew Gilligan

Wine lovers…this one’s for you.

A woman named Mary was nice enough to post a TikTok video where she claimed to have figured out the best way to use a cart when you’re shopping for wine.

And it went viral because people were pretty impressed!

Mary showed viewers how to place wine bottles in your cart when you’re shopping for wine so they don’t roll around and make noise.

And it’s all about using the cart’s child seat!

Because that often underutilized compartment will keep those babies safe and in place!

Are you ready for your new life hack?

Take a look at her video.

Here’s what people had to say.

One person was impressed by multiple things in this video.

Another viewer’s life just changed because of this.

And one TikTok user said it best!

Remember to shop carefully…

We don’t want to see any of those wine bottles shattering on the floor…because that would be a tragedy!

Categories: STORIES
