‘We usually never get this lucky.’ Instacart Shopper Got $600 Worth Of Free Groceries After A Customer Canceled Their Order
by Matthew Gilligan
Can you say…SCORE?!?!
An Instacart shopper named A.P. posted a video on TikTok and claimed that she ended up with $600 worth of free groceries after a customer she was supposed to deliver the loot to ended up canceling the order.
The woman said, “So, we got a nice order back here for free.”
And her car is stocked to the gills with all kinds of goodies!
It seems like this is a pretty unusual occurrence because she said, “We usually never get this lucky.”
Well, it turned out to be her lucky day!
Take a look at the video.
