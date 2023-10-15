October 15, 2023 at 10:18 am

‘We usually never get this lucky.’ Instacart Shopper Got $600 Worth Of Free Groceries After A Customer Canceled Their Order

by Matthew Gilligan

Source: TikTok/@aplitty58

Can you say…SCORE?!?!

An Instacart shopper named A.P. posted a video on TikTok and claimed that she ended up with $600 worth of free groceries after a customer she was supposed to deliver the loot to ended up canceling the order.

Source: TikTok/@aplitty58

The woman said, “So, we got a nice order back here for free.”

And her car is stocked to the gills with all kinds of goodies!

Source: TikTok/@aplitty58

It seems like this is a pretty unusual occurrence because she said, “We usually never get this lucky.”

Well, it turned out to be her lucky day!

Source: TikTok/@aplitty58

Take a look at the video.

@aplitty58

$600 WORTH OF FREE GROCERIES This is crazy #CapCut #lesbiansoftiktok #couplestiktok #viral #howto #pov #blackgirltiktok #sidehustles #instacart #instacartshopper #costco #insane #unbelivable #crazy #money #free #groceries#grocerieshopping #grocerystory

♬ Trap Mafia – Lastra

And here’s how people reacted.

One person is a big fan of this happening.

Source: TikTok/@aplitty58

Another viewer who has been a delivery driver had to return groceries instead of being able to keep them.

Source: TikTok/@aplitty58

And this TikTokker said this happened to them before, too.

Source: TikTok/@aplitty58

This is wild! I can’t believe they got all that food!

