‘You got that dawg in you!’ Viewers Defend Starbucks Customer Who Ordered A ‘Pup Cup’ For Himself
by Laura Lynott
This Starbucks customer orders his drink and then asks for a ‘pup cup’ and he doesn’t even have a dog!
He asks for a “Vanilla sweet cream cold brew and can I also get a pup cup, the dog’s outside.”
Well, there ain’t no pup!
The guy goes outside and drinks from the pup cup.
A female friend says: “You gotta stop doing this.”
He responds: “Why?”
She responded: “Because it’s weird.”
Is it though?
TikTok viewers don’t believe so!
@hankyspankyyyy
Been a difficult morning best let me live
Here’s what people thought of the pup cup guy:
Come on, we all want one, right? Ha.
The pup cup seems to be a thing!
Another poster sticking up for the pup cup guy.
Hey, don’t hate the player, hate the game!
I say good for him! Those pup cups are delish!