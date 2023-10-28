October 28, 2023 at 5:42 pm

‘You got that dawg in you!’ Viewers Defend Starbucks Customer Who Ordered A ‘Pup Cup’ For Himself

by Laura Lynott

Source: TikTok/@hankyspankyyyy

This Starbucks customer orders his drink and then asks for a ‘pup cup’ and he doesn’t even have a dog!

He asks for a “Vanilla sweet cream cold brew and can I also get a pup cup, the dog’s outside.”

Well, there ain’t no pup!

The guy goes outside and drinks from the pup cup.

A female friend says: “You gotta stop doing this.”

He responds: “Why?”

She responded: “Because it’s weird.”

Is it though?

TikTok viewers don’t believe so!

Check the full clip out here:

@hankyspankyyyy

Been a difficult morning best let me live

♬ original sound – Hank

Here’s what people thought of the pup cup guy:

Come on, we all want one, right? Ha.

The pup cup seems to be a thing!

Another poster sticking up for the pup cup guy.

Hey, don’t hate the player, hate the game!

I say good for him! Those pup cups are delish!

