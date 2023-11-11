November 11, 2023 at 11:26 am

Airline Tried To Charge Extra For A Small Weight Overage, So Travellers Decided To Eat Their Way Out Of The Problem

by Matthew Gilligan

Those airport workers sure can be finicky about the weight of bags, huh?

That’s the truth!

And one traveler shared a story that definitely proved this theory…but they decided to take things into their own hands when the **** hit the fan!

They said they packed their bag with weight in mind.

50 grams over the weight limit at the airport? I guess I’ll eat them.

“For Americans: 50g=1.76oz 200g=7oz 23kg=50.7lb

So when I travel by plane (which happens about 2/3 times per year) I’m usually quite conscious about the weight of my luggage because of how much you have to pay if it exceeds the limit.

This time I put a bit more stuff in because of gifts but I thought I was fine. I pass the police and get to the check-in, where a woman in her late 30’s/ early 40’s that reminded me of my old history teacher indicated me to proceed.

But they had a surprise coming…

I give my passport, do the usual stuff, and I put my luggage on the scale which shows 23.05kg (the limit being 23). I was quite pleased with myself while looking at it, thinking I got it just right, but NO, the woman tells me I need to pay 50€ for excess baggage.

But this worker was not giving an inch.

I look at her confused, telling her it’s 50 grams, surely it doesn’t matter, she repeats herself and we start arguing until she says: “Either you pay 50€ or you somehow make the luggage 50g lighter”. (I didn’t have a carry on so I couldn’t take anything with me). At that moment I remember the 200g of chocolate that are sitting in the luggage and I start smiling.

So they decided to get down to business!

I open the luggage, take the chocolate out and start nibbling at it with a grin on my face while looking at the woman, who goes from pikachu face to annoyed. She tells me to hurry up (even though I was the only one in line) so I offered her some and she just stared at me.

You gotta love it!

I ended up eating exactly a quarter of the 200g and lo and behlod the scale showed 23kg. The woman gives me my ticket while glaring at me, and I tell her to have a good day.”

This story really made us chuckle.

You gotta love it!

