Company Insists That Deaf Woman Cancel Their TV Subscription Herself So Her Brother Decides To Trick Them
by Matthew Gilligan
I’m gonna go on the record and just say it: some folks who work customer service jobs over the phone should NEVER be allowed near a phone in their lives.
And this is a perfect example of what I’m talking about.
The person who shared this story explained that what went down happened to their sister.
‘Sorry, I have to speak with the account holder’.
“This actually happened to my sister. We’ll call her Amanda.
A few years ago, there was a big sporting event my family all wanted to get together and watch. We decided to all get together in my sister’s house to watch it. She needed to upgrade her TV package to include more sports channels, which she was able to do online, on the TV provider’s website. Great.
We had a great day, watched the big event and ate and drank far too much. The issues started when my sister went to cancel the subscription, so as to not keep paying the higher rate for future months.
Apparently, while you can upgrade your package and give the company more money online, removing the package was much more difficult, of course. They said the only way to cancel the package was over the phone.
But there was an issue that complicated things.
My sister is deaf.
So needless to say, this was an issue. My sister had been emailing and complaining to no avail. At the time this happened, my brother was temporarily staying with my sister, and he called the company for her. The exchange apparently went like this (I am relaying what my sister and brother told me).
So their brother tried to resolve the problem.
Brother: ‘Hi, I need to cancel the subscription to ExtraSports for Amanda Secondname.
Woman: ‘I will need to speak with Amanda.’
Brother: ‘My sister is deaf, she can’t speak with you over the phone.’
But this customer service rep wasn’t getting the gist of things.
Woman: ‘There’s nothing I can do, I have to speak with the account holder if you want to cancel your subscription.’
Brother: ‘You need to speak with a deaf person on the phone.’
Woman: ‘Yes.’
Brother: ‘… and you don’t see anything wrong with your current system?’
And they still didn’t seem to grasp the problem they were dealing with.
Woman: ‘All changes have to be done by the account holder.’
Brother: ‘Yes exactly, and the only reason this was set up was because she was able to make changes online. You’re saying she can’t reverse the changes.’
Woman: ‘All I can tell you is I have to speak with Amanda.’
At this point my brother was telling my sister what was being said, and they came up with the perfect solution.
So their brother did what they had to do!
Brother: ‘Ok, one second…………….. This is Amanda’
My brother continued speaking, and it’s worth noting he has quite a deep, husky voice.
Woman: ‘…’
Brother: ‘I need to cancel my sports subscription’
Woman: ‘I think you’re the person I was just speaking to’
And it was time to put this woman in her place so they could end this ridiculous song and dance.
Brother: ‘No, I’m Amanda. You said you needed to speak with me?’
Woman: ‘I thought you were deaf’
Brother: ‘And yet you insisted on speaking with me on the phone. So here I am. Please cancel my subscription, I have all the information you need to verify my identity.’
The subscription got cancelled.”
I don’t know about you, but I don’t think this person should be working the phones anymore.
What an idiot!
