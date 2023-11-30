Cops In Austin Are Wearing Light-up Shoes And People Want To Know Where They Got Them
by Matthew Gilligan
This is not a good look…
In fact, I’d go so far as to call it downright EMBARRASSING.
But that’s just my opinion…
A TikTok video that went viral because it’s totally hilarious showed police officers in Austin, Texas walking the beat wearing light-up sneakers.
Two Austin cops can be seen in the video walking around a big crowd as their shoes light up the night.
The text overlay says it all: “Why do the Austin cops have light up sketchers.”
Good question…
Here’s the video.
@ranasaifi15
Kinda cunty tho
And here’s how people reacted.
This viewer wants in on the action!
Another viewer whose dad is a cop shared a funny anecdote.
And this TikTokker said this reminds them of a certain cartoon…
I have a feeling this new look for police might backfire.
Who’s gonna take them seriously?!?!