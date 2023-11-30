November 30, 2023 at 8:18 am

Cops In Austin Are Wearing Light-up Shoes And People Want To Know Where They Got Them

by Matthew Gilligan

Source: TikTok/@ranasaifi15

This is not a good look…

In fact, I’d go so far as to call it downright EMBARRASSING.

But that’s just my opinion…

A TikTok video that went viral because it’s totally hilarious showed police officers in Austin, Texas walking the beat wearing light-up sneakers.

Source: TikTok/@ranasaifi15

Two Austin cops can be seen in the video walking around a big crowd as their shoes light up the night.

Source: TikTok/@ranasaifi15

The text overlay says it all: “Why do the Austin cops have light up sketchers.”

Good question…

Source: TikTok/@ranasaifi15

Here’s the video.

@ranasaifi15

Kinda cunty tho

♬ original sound – Rana Saifi

And here’s how people reacted.

This viewer wants in on the action!

Source: TikTok/@ranasaifi15

Another viewer whose dad is a cop shared a funny anecdote.

Source: TikTok/@ranasaifi15

And this TikTokker said this reminds them of a certain cartoon…

Source: TikTok/@ranasaifi15

I have a feeling this new look for police might backfire.

Who’s gonna take them seriously?!?!

Add TwistedSifter to your Google News:

Categories: FUNNY
Tags: · , , , , , , , , ,

Copyright © 2023 · All Rights Reserved · TwistedSifter

Powered by WordPress VIP · RSS Feed · Log in

The Sifter