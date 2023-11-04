‘Everyone started doing these slow motion walks.’ Waitress Gets Hilarious, Awkward Revenge On Table Of Creepy Guys
by Trisha Leigh
Any woman who has worked with the public knows that dealing with sleazy guys – and sometimes a bunch of them at once – sadly comes with the territory.
OP clearly had enough when a whole table of icky-feeling suits sat down in her section.
Years ago I worked at as a cocktail bartender and waiter. A group of suits came in and sat down and I went to take their order.
I got a bad vibe off them from the get go.
So, when they told her to “walk away slowly baby” she did just that…while maintaining eye contact and a creepy smile.
After I finished the order and went to leave this 30 something sleazy guy said loud enough for everyone to hear, “walk away slowly baby so we can watch”.
I smiled at him and started to do an over dramatic slow motion back away, keeping eye contact with him and smiling the whole time.
The other staff joined in too, just for fun.
I told the other waiters about it and everyone started doing these slow motion walks whenever they walked past their table.
The best one was a bus boy who deliberately dropped something next to their table then did a very slow pick up like the ‘bend and snap’ from legally blonde.
They left pretty quickly.
I can’t wait to hear Reddit’s anecdotes on this one!
They say the busboy deserved a higher tip out that night.
Same, honestly. Which would have been EXTRA creepy.
They say the story was good for a laugh.
A few people stayed confused.
This story is a gem of its own.
Sometimes I miss my waitressing days.
Not after reading something like this, though.
