Guy Refuses to Name His Son “John Doe” Despite His Wife’s Pleas To Honor The Family Name
Well, this is a weird one…
You see a lot of the same kinds of stories on Reddit’s AITA page, but this is one we’ve never seen before.
It revolves around a guy who doesn’t want his son to have what is most likely the most generic name of all time…but is he a jerk for acting this way?
Let’s take a look at what he had to say…
AITA for not wanting my son to literally be named “John Doe?”
“So my last name is Doe. It hasn’t affected my life much apart from occasionally being called “Dodo” while growing up or friends spelling it “D’Oh” as a joke, and I’m generally pretty neutral about it.
His wife has a particular name in mind.
My wife is six months pregnant and wants to name our future son after her grandfather, who passed away from cancer in September. His name was John.
But he is not on board with this by any stretch of the imagination.
I liked her grandfather, and I know he and my wife were very close, but I won’t even consider it, not even for our son’s middle name. I feel that’s just setting him up a world of problems, especially when he grows up and has to apply for jobs. Nobody’s going to believe “John Doe” is his real name.
My wife thinks I’m being a jerk for vetoing a name with a strong family connection and says I’m exaggerating the issues he would face.
AITA?”
Let’s see how Reddit users reacted.
What a strange story…
John Doe, huh…?